North east governors donate N20m to Zamfara victims of banditry

North east governors have donated the sum of N20 million to victims of banditry in Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of Zamfara state.

Presenting the cheque to Zamfara state governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle on Monday at Government House Gusau, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state described the incident as devastating.

Governor Zulum who represented northeast progressive governors forum consoled with Zamfara state government and the people affected with bandits’ attack in Anka and Bukkuyum over the loss of 58 innocent villagers during attack in two LGAs in the state.

“On behalf of northeast progressive governors forum, we commiserate with Zamfara state government and people affected with bandits attack,” Zulum said.

According to him, the activities of bandits in the northwest is alarming hence the need to join hands between government and the governed to end the trend.

“I didn’t say the governed should take fire arms but communities, religious leaders, traditional institutions and all critical stakeholders must work together to find lasting solution of insecurity in the northwest,” he added.

Governor Zulum expressed hope that the insurgency in Borno state will soon be over.

Among those in governor Zulum’s entourage were the chairman Senate committee on Army, Mohammed Ali Ndume, Borno state commissioner of local government and chieftaincy affairs, house of representatives member Mohammed Tahir Munguno, among others.