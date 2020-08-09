North-east govs elect Zulum pioneer chair

Governors in the North-east have unanimously elected Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, as pioneer chairman of the forum. His tenure is to last for a period of two years.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the forum’s second meeting which held in Maiduguri Sunday.

The meeting was attended by governors of Adamawa, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; Gombe, Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya; Borno, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum; Bauchi, Sen. Bala Mohammed, deputy governors of Taraba, Haruna Manu and Yobe, Idi Barde Gubana.

The governors also agreed to make Maiduguri headquarters of their forum.

They agreed to hold their third meeting on November 7, 2020 in Yola, Adamawa state.

The forum in an 11point communiqué, commended the effort of the federal government in fighting insurgency.

It, however, urged the Armed Forces to intensify efforts to secure hard-to-reach areas in the region and ensure safe access to farm lands.

The forum called on the federal government of Nigeria to ensure the deployment of state of the art military hard ware to the region.

The forum recommended that the manpower deficit in the Armed Forces be bridged by allowing the police to carry state of the art weapons where necessary and be provided with strategic equipment like high velocity tear gas, trackers and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC).