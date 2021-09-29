North-east: Group backs call for new economic agenda





The Northeast Unity Forum (NEUF) has lent its weight behind recent calls for the economic revival of the six states of Northeast.

A media statement signed by the group’s Chairman Mohammed Sani and issued to newsmen on Tuesday said, “the Northeast governors need to really redouble their effort by adopting the Bauchi state’s economic model, to rescue the region”.



NEUF, in the statement, also described the proposal for setting up a wholly-government-owned bank to cater for the Northeast as “one of the fastest means of boosting the economy and all the five remaining states should find it much easier to understudy the Governor Bala Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) model”. .

The group explained that the Bauchi state governor’s style of generating and managing Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) “has proved to be workable, effective and efficient strategy for developing infrastructure for the people of Bauchi state”.The statement noted that in Bauchi, the Northeast has found “a classic case of policy meeting action, in modern governance”..NEUF then urged all stakeholders in the zone to join hands in “salvaging the Northeast from the current evonomic difficulties, using Governor Bala Mohammed’s pragmatic formula”.