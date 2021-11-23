North-east women hail military for return of economic activities

A non-partisan women group, North-East Women for Peace have hailed the military for the gradual return of peace to the region due to its sustained onslaught against terrorists.

The group said its investigation attributed gradual return of economic activities in the region to ongoing military operations against terrorists.

In a press release signed by Hajia Amina Adamu on Tuesday, the group said that with the pace of military operations, peace and economic development will soon come back to normal.



They women while urging residents of the region to continue to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria by reporting activities of terrorists and other criminals, said that the women are hopeful that soon the people of the region will be free to resume full economic activities.



The group commended the President of DEPOWA, Barr. (Mrs) Vickie Irabor, saying within a short time in office, she has impressed women in the region with the way military personnel are being motivated as the homefront is receiving support.



The statement reads in parts: “We urge residents of the North-East to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria as they continue to suppress the enemies of the country”

“We express joy over the gradual return of economic activities in our region, this no doubt as a reflection of the relentless military operations. We therefore urge our people to report to the security agencies activities inimical to our well-being.”

“We also acknowledge the role of DEPOWA as morale of our military personnel in the battlefield are being boosted by the various programmes initiated by the present leadership under Barr. Vickie Irabor.”

