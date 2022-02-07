North-east women hail renewed military onslaught against terrorists

An advocacy group, North-East Women for Peace has hailed the renewed onslaught and air raids of terrorists by land and air components of troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the region.

The group said its investigation revealed that Saturday’s mass surrender of some Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and their families is a reflection of intense pressure by the troops of the Armed Forces ably coordinated by the Defence Headquarters.

The Women in a press release signed by their leader, Fatima Bindir and released to the press on Monday, said the renewed collaboration of the different arms of the Armed Forces has indeed proved effective in the war against insurgency.

The group also commended the Armed Forces under the able leadership of Gen LEO Irabor for mounting pressure on the terrorists.

One hundred and four members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and their families had surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-east.

This was confirmed by the Director of Defence Media Operations at the Defence Headquarters, Major General Bernard Onyeuko on Channels Television on Monday.

The statement read, “The surrender of the terrorists and their families show that they are under intense attack by troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“We commend the Defence Headquarters for the coordination which continues to yield results in the war against insurgency.

“We urge our people, especially our women to support and cooperate with the Armed Forces to restore peace in our region. Without peace, there will be no development,” the group added.