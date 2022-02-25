North-east youths group fires back at VoN boss over comments on Bala Mohammed



In what is being termed an arrogant and reckless outburst, the leaders of the Northeast Youth Democratic Vanguard have hit back at the VoN DG and APC stalwart, Mr Osita Okechukwu, over his recent comments attacking Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed.



The attention of the group led by Istifanus Darius and Malek Zulum were drawn to the remarks of the drowning VoN DG.



The group backed Bala Mohammed, who they said has the right to hold an opinion on such a crucial matter as zoning.



It will be recalled that the Governor stated the zoning arrangement adopted by the All Progressives Congress does not pose any threat to the People’s Democratic Party in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The Governor made this known on Wednesday when he visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State.



The North-east Youth group in a statement on Friday said adamant that the VON chief should not use the stance against Governor Bala Mohammed as an attempt to deflect from his woes at the hands of the EFCC over a case of N1.3bn.



The group’s leadership further reminded that the DG’s party remains in total disarray, having not elected a National Working Committee, resorting to eternal postponement of a convention, perpetuating ‘do or die’ politics, and championing of fighting dirty to achieve their end goals.



Istifanus Darius noted that rather than salvage his sinking party, Mr Okechukwu, is attacking a principled leader like Bala Mohammed whose track record of service is peerless.



“People should remember that it was Bala Mohammed as a fearless patriot, in opposition, who moved the Doctrine of Necessity in the Senate, making Goodluck Jonathan acting President.



“Such a political act and feat was more comparable to those constructors of the zoning convention the VoN DG holds so high in esteem.



“With a distinguished civil service career before that, Bala Mohammed also exhibited a strong record of leadership and management through diversity and gender inclusion during his tenure as FCT Minister.



“As Bauchi Governor his transformation work is astonishing, acknowledged by his peers as revolutionary. To tarnish the person of Governor Bala Mohammed with words like deceitful, duplicity, selfish, and failure, is obviously Mr Okechukwu holding up a mirror to his own abject tarnished reputation.



“The VoN DG is therefore strongly advised to desist forth with from his most unsavoury attacks on a man of destiny like Bala Mohammed.



“His Excellency’s declaration ahead of the People’s Democratic Party’s primaries that he will work tirelessly for the party irrespective of the outcome, is an attribute of his selflessness as a political leader.”