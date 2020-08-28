North must get it right!

Why do we keep saying North and South? It tells us that there are divisions. There is a sharp, wide and bitter bridge between Northern and Southern Nigeria, we know. The North is deeply impoverished; the South is far more prosperous. But who is milking the North?

North is a region that is undoing itself by overlooking its natural endowments. Despite the existence of many resources like; tin, kaolin, a variety of agricultural produce and expansive fertile land, paradoxically, the people remain in abject poverty, leading to multifaceted crises of insurgency, electoral violence and other forms of crime.

What’s the North doing with its expansive land? The region needs to prioritise agriculture, trade, industry and general infrastructure. Doing this will complement the effort of the late premier of the Northern Nigeria Sir Ahmadu Bello on industrialisation– the textile mills, groundnut mills.

On politics, no doubt the Northern region has produced several versatile and well known politicians and nationalists. These people have made it to stardom and are recognised and engaged within and outside the continent.

After independence, Nigeria’s only prime minister, Sir. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, came from the North. The North also had Ahmadu Bello, who played a very vital role in ensuring a secured Nigeria in terms of security, development, education, health and transportation, which we still find useful today.

A quick flashback to military rule in Nigeria; we had several republics like other African nations but North had produced 1/3 of heads of state. Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, Gen. Murtala Muhammad, Gen. Sani Abacha, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, among others, are all products of an ailing North. Nevertheless, they contributed greatly and left enduring legacies; their giant efforts are second to none as far as Nigeria is concerned.

On the democratic dispensations, Late Presidents Shehu Shagari, Umaru Musa Yar’adua and incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari are northerners. The Northern region has held and still holding many prestigious and influential positions. It is previleged to have produced capable heads of MDAs, heads of security agencies, etc.

When it comes to affluence and captains of industry, we have the likes of Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Isyaka Rabiu, Dahiru Mangal, Rahmaniya, among other prominent business moguls who are recognised globally. Having Aliko Dangote as the richest man in Africa is, without doubt, worthy of pride. The North is blessed with rare privileges.

Northern Nigeria is a land of knowledge and wisdom. To buttress this; Late Aminu Kano was a political activist, Sir. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was named the Golden voice of Africa for his excellent English accent, Late. Maitama Sule was a political activist, Prof. Iya Abubakar would not be forgotten, Sa’adu Zungur, Bakari Dukku, are all knowledgeable people. It is said that those with knowledgeable people lead and are the best in life.

With 56.4 per cent of the country’s population, according to 1922 census, the first after Nigeria was amalgamated, yet the North is lagging behind. One imagines why the North is deep in insecurity, business failure, redundancy, failed education system, tribal war and uncertain tomorrow.

Why? The former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, once said, “If the North does not change, the North will destroy itself”. Yes, we are at the verge of destroying the very fabric of our social, if we don’t think long and deep with a view to revolutionising our barrage of problems.

The problems of the North range from educated illiterates leading us, religious leaders who mislead us because of the mischievous greed, politicians who have no plan for us except for themselves and their kinsmen, to educated people who hide their knowledge because they don’t want their students to triumph.

Think of how blessed we have been since independence to have produced high caliber of persons who have ruled Nigeria, yet our hospitals are like zoos, our schools are like parks, our roads are in bad shape, health sector is in a shambles.

In the South, a politician can sponsor 10,000 students to study and be good products only because they want their future to be great. A good example is Rochas Foundation that spreads across the country. I once asked if the South have almajiri or rejected children who are exposed to poverty and neglect. Of course, they don’t have.

To talk of the almajiri, the Jonathan administration had built 19 almajiri schools in the North, in sympathy with the children and to cater for their needs. Again, The Jonathan government built six federal universities in the North, to improve education in Arewa land and have a bright future. Yet, he was criticised by the North. Atiku Abubakar has provided job opportunities to thousands of youth in the north, Rabiu Kwankwaso has sponsored over 15, 000 students to study in and outside the country. Kudos to Atiku and Kwankwaso.

Again, Gov. El-Rufai of Kaduna state has done something impressive. He ensured that in Kaduna, no quack teacher is allowed to teach students. Iindeed, this will help the students to have sound knowledge.. Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has also shown youth inclusion in governance by appointing over 10 youths into his cabinet; this will pave the way for the youth to excel.

Unless we rediscover ourselves and learn a lesson from our failures, the North will be the worst place to live on earth. We need to understand the value and power of education. Our well to do individuals should invest in education.

It’s pertinent to take exploration into the annals of our glorious days when Nigeria was great, ruled by great men of honour and patriotism, with a view to emulating them. It is only when this happens that the North will find its greatness.

Koli writes from Mass Communication Department, ATAPOLY, Bauchi via [email protected]