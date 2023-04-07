North-west yet to produce Senate President since 1960 – APC youth

The All Progressives Congress (APC) North-west youth have decried the inability of lawmakers from North-west to lead the Senate since 1960, urging the party to zone the 10th Senate President to the zone.

The APC youth wing said “now is the best time to correct the anomaly and compensate the North-west for its contribution to the stability and well-being of the nation.”

The youth equally urged the president-elect and the APC leadership “in the interest of fairness and equity” to allow Sen. Jibrin Barau from Kano state take the mantle of leadership of the Senate.

Addressing journalists in Kaduna on Friday, APC North-west youth leader, Abdulhamid Umar Mohammed (Oscar), said the North-west accounted for the highest votes to win presidential elections, as demonstrated in the February 25 election that brought in President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He said, “We wish to draw the attention of Nigerians to the fact that since 1960, the Northwest as a geopolitical zone has never produced a Senate president.

“The South-east produced Nnamdi Azikiwe as senate president in 1960 under the NCNC; Dennis Osadebey is a South-southerner who led the senate in 1960-1963 under NCNC; Sen. Nwafor Orizu is a South-easterner who served as Senate president from 1963-1966 under NCNC; Joseph Wayas is a South-southerner who served as senate President from 1979-1983 under NPN. Iyorchia Ayu is from North-central and he led the hallowed chamber from 1992-1993 under SDP; Ameh Ebute equally from North-central was Senate president from 1993 under SDP.

“From 1999, Evans Enwerem, a South-easterner, became the Senate president under PDP. He was succeeded by Chuba Okadigbo from South-east 1999-2000 same PDP; Anyim Pius Anyim from South-east took over the Senate leadership from 2000–2003 under PDP. Adolphus Wabara, from South-east became Senate president 2003–2005 under PDP. From 2005–2007 we have Ken Nnamani from the South-east, he handed over to David Mark, from North-central 2007–2015 under PDP, then Bukola Saraki 2015–2019 APC/PDP from North-central and now Ahmed Lawan of APC 2019 to present from North-east.”

He said further, “In the interest of fairness, equity and justice, it is, therefore, the turn of the North-west to produce the next Senate president and Sen. Jibrin Barau from Kano state deserves to be the next Senate president because he has for long been committed to betterment of the country and has always put the interests of the people first. Barau is a man with transparency, integrity, and honesty in his dealings with others. He is diplomatic and can handle the multifaceted future challenges in the Senate.

“Sen. Barau, as Senate president, will work with other senators to achieve common goals for the development of the country. He has strong leadership qualities, including the ability to inspire, motivate, and guide others towards a common goal.”

