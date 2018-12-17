Northern Christians inaugurate committees on policy formulation

The Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians (CNNC) has inaugurated 14 standing committees to formulate its policies and programmes in line with the aims and objectives of the body.

The Committees whose membership was drawn from various fields of human endeavour, include education headed by Prof. Olu Jegede, politics Prof Patricia Donley, security Gen. Sylvester Audu, women affairs Mrs Ene Ede, while communications and information technology is headed by Reuben Buhari.

Addressing the new committees in Kaduna at the weekend, Chairman of the Congress, Prof Adamu Baikie tasked the committees, which he described as the engine room of the congress, to produce a working document that would set agenda for the Congress for maximum results.

He asked them to undertake in-depth study of the current realities in the North and integrate them into what was already on ground and to also marshal resources for effective policy implementation.

While urging the chairmen to embark on aggressive membership mobilisation, Prof Baikie directed that issues of health, women and youth affairs should be on the front burner of the Congress.

Though, the CNNC expressed concern over continued discrimination in appointments on religious ground and non teaching of Christian religious knowledge in schools in some states in the North, Prof Baikie however reiterated the Commitment of the Congress to collaborate with government, traditional rulers and other faith to ensure peace and harmony among the people.

Rev. Barnabas Arastus of the House On the Rock, Kaduna, in an exhortation, urged chairmen of the Committees to embrace the responsibilities placed on them with all sense of commitment and faithfulness so as to leave a legacy for future generations.

Arastus noted that the inauguration came at a right time in Northern Nigeria where, according to him, Christians are facing persecution. He therefore charged the committees to go all out to attain success for the benefit of the entire Christians.

Responding on behalf of others, Chairman Security committee, General Sylvester Audu promised to ensure that the confidence reposed in them by the Congress would be zealously guided. He also assured that the committees would do their best to uphold the objectives of the Congress for all members to feel the impact.

