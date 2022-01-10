Northern coalition berates sponsors of terrorism, lauds security agencies

A Northern coalition on Monday lampooned sponsors of insecurity across the North, while urging citizens’ support for security agencies to bring activities of terrorists, Boko Haram and others to an end.

Speaking against the backdrop of recent attacks in Zamfara state and comments by some sections villifying security agencies and government, the Coalition of Northern Activists for Peace (CNAP) following a solidarity rally on Monday in Kaduna, said despite the fight back from insecurity in Zamfara state and parts of the North, government and security agencies are winning the war on insecurity and terror in the North.

According to the Kaduna state Convener, Comrade Zubairu Mukthar, North is not bleeding, but rather going through healing process, adding that though they are not unaware that insecurity has caused loss of thousands of lives in the North apart from economic drawbacks, there are frantic efforts by security agencies in curtailing the activities of bandits, terrorist and cyber propagandas terrorizing the region.

“The North has over time been on the spotlight with issues of insecurity specifically banditry, terrorism and cyber propaganda. The issues at stake require a multi-stakeholder approach, considering the dynamics of the issues that have affected the socio-economic wellbeing of the peaceful and loving people of Kaduna state and indeed Northern Nigeria.

“The past 12 years have been challenging, especially with the havoc caused by the activities of the Boko Haram insurgent group and other militant organizations in states like Borno, Yobe, Katsina, Bauchi, Plateau and our dear Kaduna state. The actions of these criminal elements brought sorrow, tears and blood in a most barbaric and condemnable manner.

“As concerned stakeholders in Northern Nigeria and in kaduna state, we cannot feign ignorance to the issues affecting our state and the region, which by all indications are politically motivated. This is in cognizant that successive governments attempted to address the issues, however, their best wasn’t good enough, so much so that we feared that Armageddon had come.

“However, the present administration’s actions towards addressing the issues in Northern Nigeria have been noteworthy despite the array of conspiracies against it. We knew that it was a daunting task. We knew that the promoters of bloodshed in Kaduna and indeed Northern Nigeria would fight back vigorously. And they did, but to no avail, because we have a president who has displayed an unalloyed leadership, commitment to leaving Nigeria better than he met it.

“Today, we are all witnesses to the notable efforts of our security agencies in curtailing the activities of bandits, terrorists and cyber propagandas that have been terrorizing most northern parts of the country including Kaduna state. Their operational strategies have yielded positives, and we are all witnesses to the heavy casualties suffered by these non-state actors due to the proactive approach developed and employed by the heads of the security agencies in Nigeria,” he said.