Northern elders condemn insecurity, laud Buhari’s marching order to Service Chiefs

For the umpteenth time, concerned Northern elders have described as “appalling” the deteriorating security situation in the country, saying the situation must be addressed urgently, to sustain the nation’s sovereignty.

They regretted that a country, acclaimed to be the “giant of Africa”, will degenerate to a level where non-state actors will develop the capacity to threaten the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in the way and manner suspected bandits, kidnappers, insurgents, militia men, armed robbers as well as other criminal elements have continued to carry on.

In their contention, the seeming free reign with which the enemies of the state operate, may have created an impression in many quarters of failure of intelligence, which is the bedrock of national security and safety.

Operating under the aegis of North East Elders for Peace and Development (NEEPD), the patriots maintained that no stone should be left unturned, in an effort to ensure sanity was returned to all parts of the country.

Specifically, the elders, in a statement by their National Coordinator, Engr. Zana Goni, said no economic and sustainable development could thrive in the face of mounting insecurity.

While drawing parallels with the events in such African countries as Mali, Algeria, Western Sahara, Somalia, Sudan and others, the patriots called for responsible and responsive leadership, to end the cycle of blood-letting across parts of the country.

The statement reads: “Nigerians of Goodwill will support our condemnation of the growing spate of insecurity across parts of the country, more so that they are witnesses to the ugly development, which has, by all means, impacted negatively on the socio-economic lives of the citizenry.

“As elders that want to be on the positive side of history, we condemn, without equivocation, the growing, appalling security situation besetting our dear country, Nigeria. No doubt, these avoidable security challenges, attended by kidnapping, banditry, insurgency/terrorism, armed robbery and the like, expose our country to vulnerability.

“In the face of this, however, we are consoled by Mr. President’s outing over the weekend which, to all intents and purposes, was not only firm and affirmative, but enough to douse tension, which was reaching a crescendo. To us at NEEPD, what our amiable President did,was to show that ‘I’m in charge’, regardless of whatever conspiracy theorist say.

“Lastly, we call on Mr. President to, as a matter of urgent national importance and priority, cause a review to the appointment of Service Chiefs, in obedience to the federal character principle; a mandatory constitutional provision to reflect the south East officers”. This we believe will further unite the country and reverse the negative impression about the administration.”

