Northern governors, monarchs meet over VAT, open grazing ban





The 19 Northern states governors and traditional rulers from the region, have converged on Kaduna for an emergency meeting on insecurity, the Value Added Tax (VAT) controversy and ban on open grazing by Southern Governors.

The meeting, which immediately went into closed doors session, is expected to discuss and take position on these three issues as well as other critical issues key to the growth and development of the region and Nigeria.

The governors on arrival at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House went straight into a closed-door meeting before the expanded summit with the traditional rulers

Addressing the opening ceremony of the meeting, Chairman Northern States Governors Forum and Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong, who chaired the meeting said the Forum will take a critical look at burning national issues which included the Value Added Tax and others and take decisions which would affect the region positively.

According to him, “I am delighted to welcome you once again to Kaduna, the headquarters of our region as we deliberate on issues relating to the peace, progress and development of our people and the nation at large. I believe that this meeting will afford us the opportunity to look into various issues closely. AccordingAlso present were deputy governors of Kwara, Kano, Benue, Kogi as well as the Secretary to the governments of the 19 Northern states.