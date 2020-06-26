Northern governors mourn Ajimobi

Governors from the Northern region Thursday, expressed shock over the demise of former Governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi.

The Governors under the aegis of Northern Governors Forum (NGF), led by Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong, said in a condolence that the late Ajimobi was a, “man of integrity who served the people of Oyo state and Nigeria with excellence.”

The message signed by Lalong’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, said the sterling leadership qualities of late Ajimobi and his role in the formation of the All Progressives Congress endeared him to many party members which led to his appointment as Deputy National Chairman, South.

Lalong also recalled the contributions of Ajimobi to the oil and gas industry in Nigeria during his career where he made significant impact on its growth and development.

He consoled with the wife of the late Governor, Florence, children and entire family, asking them to take solace in his rich legacies and accept the sad development as the will of God.