Northern Govs celebrate Buni @54

The chairman of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF), Governor Simon Lalong, has felicitated with Yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni on his 54th birthday.

Lalong who is also the governor of Plateau state in a congratulatory message signed by his spokesman Dr Makut Macham, described Buni as a gentleman, visionary leader and a silent achiever.

Lalong said the Governor who exudes has humility at all times, has continued to work for his people and develop the state despite the security challenges he inherited on assuming office.

He said: “Governor Mai Mala apart from doing his best to improve the living standard of his people, has also done well since his appointment as the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee by strengthening the party and bringing in more members while taking it closer to the people.”

Lalong said Buni has contributed immensely to Northern Governors Forum’s search for solutions to various challenges of the region and the nation at large.

He also commended his tenacity in the efforts to unite the nation particularly in the face of daunting challenges.

While wishing him more years of good health, peace and God’s protection, Lalong prayed God to continue to give the governor the wisdom and strength to serve his people and Nigerians at large.

