Northern govs celebrates Gowon @ 87

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF), felicitated with former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon on his 87th birthday, he “served Nigeria with an uncommon loyalty and fairness.”

In a congratulatory message, the chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong said the special day brings with it great joy for the life of a great personality who served the nation with uncommon loyalty, simplicity, fairness and courage particularly during trying moments.

The message was issued by Lalong’s director of press, Dr Makut Macham, Tuesday in Jos.

Lalong said: “The Forum is proud of General Gowon who in addition to his role of promoting peace and good governance around the world, remains a unifying factor and consistently mobilised prayers for the peace, progress and development of Nigeria.”

He said Gowon believes in the unity and diversity of Nigeria and has done all within his power to ensure that the nation remains a prosperous, indivisible and progressive environment for people to realise their potentials irrespective of their backgrounds.

Lalong also appreciated the former Nigerian leader for standing up for the truth and supporting various governments through quality counsel and advocacy for social justice.

He also commends him for making it a duty to reach out to the less privileged in society through his Yakubu Gowon Foundation which has carried out several interventions particularly in healthcare delivery, peace building and other critical areas.

While wishing him many more years of good health, peace and tranquility, Governor Lalong urged him not to relent in offering his wisdom and experience at all times as the Northern Governors Forum and Nigeria at large rely on it for good governance.