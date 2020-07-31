Northern govs condemn attack on Zulum

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has condemned an attack on Borno state governor Babagana Umara Zulum, describing it as “regrettable, callous and reprehensible.”

The Forum in a press statement by its Chairman, governor Simon Lalong, on Friday, signed by his director of press and public affairs Dr. Makut Macham, said the attack was another desperate attempt by criminal elements to sabotage the efforts of the governor towards reducing the suffering of vulnerable people who have been traumatised by terrorists.

“This regrettable attack shows the desperation by enemies of peace and humanity at large to jeopardise all efforts towards making life easier for victims of violence in the State over the years.

“The Northern Governors Forum strongly condemns this attack and stands with governor Zulum who has demonstrated courage in personally reaching out to people in need despite the dangers.

“We urge him not to be deterred as he keeps working with security agencies to protect the lives and properties of the people,” the NGF said.

