Northern group declares support for Atiku

A group under the aegis of Northern People’s Political Vanguard (NPPV) has declared support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

The group made the declaration through its National Coordinator, Joseph Tondo in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Makurdi.

Tondo, who is former National Vice Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, North Central, said the group took the decision to support Atiku because Buhari has failed in providing good governance and

security adding that Atiku has what it takes to take Nigeria out of its economic quagmire.

He said one of the objectives of the vanguard is to scrutinise, evaluate and select the most credible and competent persons with the experience to lead.

According to the group, after a critical look at all the candidates, it has decided to support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar because of his wealth of experience and knowledge of the Nigerian economy.

Tondo said the decision of the group was not political nor based on financial strength of the candidates but it was based on the conviction that the former Vice President will work for betterment of

the country.

“We are not supporting Atiku because he is from PDP but because of his credentials. “It is not also geared towards receiving money from people to support but we want to work with people that will change Nigeria for the better,” he explained.

Tondo who was also State chairman Conference of All Political Parties commended governor Samuel Ortom over his stand with the people to ensure the end of insecurity in the state.

He said the governor’s charisma and firm stand during the state’s trying time has endeared him so much to his people, adding that the gesture will earn him second term in next year’s elections.

