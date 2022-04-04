Northern group faults promotion of top civil servants 

A group, Northern Emancipation Network (NEN), has picked holes in the just- concluded civil service promotion tests for top civil servants in the country.

A statement made available Monday by the convener of the group, Suleiman Abba, noted that the whole thing was nothing short of a warped exercise and an insult to the civil service and the collective sensibilities of Nigerians.

The group noted that the process which was initiated by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation via a Circular No HCSF/CMO/154/VOL1/5 dated November 24, 2021 and signed by Dr Folasade, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, kick-started a chain of processes for the appointment of permanent secretaries to fill existing vacancies had specified the states where the vacancies existed as Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Benue, Cross River, Jigawa, Sokoto and Taraba states.

It noted that the officers with the highest grades in the written examination which is the most important segment and who also made it through the ICT Proficiency Test, the next most important level, were purported to have failed the oral interaction without specifying the standards adopted.

“As representatives of the vast majority of various interest groups from the country, we are worried that while President Buhari is concerned with reforming the country’s civil service, those saddled with responsibilities appear not to be carrying forward his vision.

“We are afraid that moving from where we are to where we need to be with regards to sanitising the civil service sector will remain a mirage if President Buhari allows this glaring inequity to pass.

“The nation is not wrong when it insists that President Buhari’s image and vision are not being served by the quality and competence of many of the people currently being assembled to work to stabilise the nation’s civil service and see the nation through this difficult period.

“Consequently, we call on the president to withhold approval of the list of new appointments, order the recall and comprehensive review of the entire exercise by an independent panel to ensure fairness for all.”

It said merit ought to be the over-riding consideration in the appointment of permanent secretaries rather than the connections of the candidates to those in power.