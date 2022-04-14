Northern group hails CDS parley with Southern Kaduna stakeholders, calls for peace

A non-partisan peace advocacy group, Northern Development Movement (NDM), has hailed the recent parley of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor with critical stakeholders drawn from 5 local governments of Southern Kaduna, describing it as timely.

NDM in a press release signed by its Convener, Ismail Nasir Bako and Secretary, Patricia Gambo on Thursday while commending the DHQ for the initiative, urged communities in the north to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria to bring an end to the various crises which has affected socio-economic development.

The group said the parley is in line with the CDS all of society approach philosophy in tackling security challenges confronting the nation.

The CDS had during the visit met with community leaders and representatives of various groups to seek solutions to the incessant attacks in the area.

Those who spoke during the stakeholders meeting were representatives of Fulani, Atiyap, Hausa, Kagoro and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as well as Jamatul Nasir Islam (JNI).

Others include representatives of the traditional rulers, representatives of federal lawmakers from the area and House of Assembly members, senator representing Kaduna South, representative of retired senior officers and president Southern Kaduna Peoples Union.

The statement read in part: “The North is bleeding, not just Southern Kaduna. Our March towards development has been hampered. It is time stakeholders realise the enormity of what we have done to ourselves.

“We cannot continue on this path. It will definitely take us years to recover from the damage the crisis has caused.

“NDM is making a passionate appeal to all in the region to give peace a chance. We also urge politicians to play with rules of the game as the 2023 General election draws near.

“NDM also commends the DHQ which took this peace initiative to Plateau State in 2021.

In the search for peace, the CDS also met with retired senior military officers from the different geopolitical regions to discuss ways out of the current security challenges in the country.