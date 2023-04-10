Northern group tasks president-elect on unity, harmonious coexistence

The Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) has tasked president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to engender national unity and harmonious coexistence to seal the emergent ethno-religious cracks across the country.

Chairman of the forum, Aliyu Muhammadu Sanni, in a statement Monday congratulated Tinubu on his victory, while urging that key offices currently held by northerners should shift to the south, while offices such as CBN governor held by southerners should move to the north for balance and equity.

The forum warned those fanning the embers of hate to desist from such act that can cause disunity in the country, while imploring those that are not satisfied with the election’s outcome to seek redress in court or embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and congratulate the president-elect.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

