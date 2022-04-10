Northern leaders caution Soyinka on Omisore, APC 

Stakeholders in the North-east geo-political zone weekend reacted to the spate of criticisms against the national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, saying it was in bad faith.

The stakeholders in a statement signed by the chairman of North-East Unity and Advancement Forum (NEUAF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa, in Damaturu, Yobe state capital, took exception to the statement credited to Prof. Wole Soyinka whom they alleged was working for his benefactor, a former South- south governor who wants to hijack the national leadership of the party.

“The current posturing of Prof. Soyinka is totally in bad taste and drips with malice. He is attacking Omisore, Muhammadu Buhari and members of the ruling party for electing Omisore as the party’s national secretary,” he said.

The leaders accused Soyinka of dabbling into politics and threatening thunder against Omisore, while encouraging mediocrity and protecting the former South-south governor for supporting him in the last ten years.

“We know the tactics of Soyinka. He likes to grandstand as an independent man. Many believe he is speaking for the people, campaigning for good governance and quality leadership, while the reverse is the case. There are many questions begging for answers in Soyinka’s relationship with the ex-South-south governor for anyone to take him seriously.

“Prof. Soyinka had recently lashed out at Omisore on account of the choice of the ruling party to elect the former Osun state deputy governor as its national secretary.”