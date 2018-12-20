Northern leaders not divided over Buhari’s re-election – PSC

The Presidential Support Committee (PSC) has said that the real Northern leaders are not divided over the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

The group also said that like other zones, real leaders across board were in full support of the President’s ambition.

Addressing newsmen after a closed door meeting yesterday in Abuja, PSC chairman, Amb Lawal Mohammed, said the real northern leaders and others were working for the re-election of President Buhari because “they are aware that a lot of things have been done in their states and they are expecting more to be done for them and they know that the President is prepared to spread development across the country.

“Northern leaders are not divided on the choice of Buhari. We know that there is a group of people parading themselves as northern leaders. We know the northern leaders and what they can do. Even in the South-east, I am aware that there are so many important people that are working for the President.

“Come 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari is coming back with ease because of his achievement. Look at our refineries that have been down for several years. This government is working on them and we pray that within the next few months, they will come on stream.

Also speaking on why the APC has not been organising public rally, PSC Director of Publicity and National Coordinator, National Voteguard for Buhari, Engr. Kailani Mohammed, said: “We don’t need to campaign because in 2003, President Buhari went round this country by road and did not go to only two states. In 2007, he did not go to only one state. In 2011, he went round the whole country.

“What the President is saying is that his character and achievements should speak for him. Campaign will definitely start in the next two weeks in a comprehensive manner. Buhari doesn’t need to campaign.

“Those who are crying are the elites who made Nigeria what it is today. For 16 years, they stole our money and today, they are returning part of that money and the leakages have been blocked. A lot of things came to limelight when this government came. We hope that in the next four years, Nigeria will be like Dubai”

