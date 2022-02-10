Northern Nigeria and Birth Control Policu

Early last week, President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration will soon introduce a law that would on birth control. This law is expected to put a stop to the menace of over-birthing. What crossed my mind on reading this news was in Northern Nigeria, where Hausa community that mistakes the gift of children a repercussion of sexual pleasure instead of its ideal position of attentive responsibility, how would they view this decision?

Giving birth to children responsibly is not never be regarded as crime. But, the problem is, “who will be born and by who”? As we all know, the correlation between rich and poor can never be bridges..Therefore, no one can boldly say the poorest of the town should give birth to the same number of children richest could give. Giving birth is all about responsibility ,but shouldering the responsibility is the missed element in northern community.

It’s actually something to be worried about. The situation in the North, where a low-class individual can marry three to four wives and keep them in separate rented houses, is pathetic. He is so careless to impregnate all of them in just a month without thinking about how to cater for the children. He doesn’t care if they will give birth in the same month talkless of providing nutritional diet for them. Ab initio, he was reckless to provide shelter and even a conducive environment. He might not care about their education. Alas, he might impregnate them in the next coming year.

The incalculably born children are becoming “toxic” to the community. When they get spoiled at ages of seven to ten, he will be left with no option than to send them to almajiranci, in order to shirk the fatherly responsibility. These almajirai are exposed to any cruel and illegal act because no one cares about them.

Some argue that the huge population is the backbone of the economy of the country.

But what’s the importance of a population that are uneducated? What’s the importance of population that are poor and unhealthy? (Apology to 14th Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sunusi ll).

I hope this birth control policy will put a stop to additional marriage by those that are not capable to handle and satisfy the needs of more than a wife.

By this law, we hope that we will one day eradicate the life tormenting disasters such as: poverty, hunger, illetracy and disease in Nigeria.Uncontrolled birth is indeed a threat to peace and national security.

Ali Tijjani Hassan,Potiskum, Yobe state.