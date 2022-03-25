Northern pastors organise one-million man prayers for Tinubu

Some Christian clerics under the auspices of Northern Clergy and Christian for Tinubu 2023, Thursday staged a special prayer rally for the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 2023 presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

The clerics said the decision to pray for Tinubu was informed by the “Holy Spirit.”

Speaking to journalists shortly after the prayer rally, the convener, Bishop Sunday Garuba, said God expressed it in their hearts to pray for Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

He said it was the culture of the organisation to always pray and intercede for Nigeria.

“It is in our culture as an organisation to always pray and to intercede for this great nation. Just like I said in my speech, since 2015, God has been using us as an organisation to pray for this great country for good governance that God will choose the right people to lead this nation.

“And looking into that as we went to prayers, God expressed in our hearts to pray and to intercede. And we are praying, God also expressed in our hearts to pray for Senator Ahmed Tinubu because of his track records of how he had led. He is one man that has led before as the Governor of Lagos state. He is not a tribalist and he is not biased in his religious affiliation.

“That prompted our hearts to pray and to call on God so that God will give us the right leader to lead this nation.”