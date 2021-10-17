Northern youth council withdraws petition against Senator Jibrin

The Northern Youth Council Of Nigeria (NYCN) has written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking to withdraw a petition against senate committee chairman on appropriation and senator representing Kano north senatorial district, Senator Barau Jibrin.

In a letter written by the Council, signed by the president of the NYCN, Isah Abubukar, and received by the EFCC on October 12, 2021, the NYCN said the decision to withdraw the petition arose from the discovery that politicians were using the Council to fight their opponents.



The NYCN had on October 7, 2021, written a petition to the EFCC against Senator Jibrin, his children; Jibrin Zainab, Jibrin Shawal, Jibrin Khalil; their companies Sinti Nigeria limited (RC 398938), Engr. Jibrin power electrical engineering (BN 2431830), Talgo luxury estate investment Nig ltd (RC1312306), and Zanb multi-purpose business stores (BN2637321) for money laundering, budget fraud, unlawfull enrichment, abuse of office and contract fraud.

Part of the letter read that “multiple submission received by our leadership after our petition to your Commission dated 7th October, 2021.

“We have discovered that our dear organizations as voice of the voiceless youths of Northern Nigeria is about to be used unknowingly to fight a political battle which is far from the objective and core value of the council, a lot of interest ranging from political and others have been discovered lately to be the power behind the scenes sending reports and claiming to be using our dear organization to fight senator Jubrin which we consider unethical and deliberate act to use our dear organizations to front a political fight with the senator.



“We acted on the reports submitted to our secretariat with intent that they are of genue concerns, but event afterwards proved otherwise, hence, our resolve to distance from the murky waters of politics.”