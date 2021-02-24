Northern youth fault Ortom for calling Bala a terrorist

North-east youth under the aegis of Arewa Youths for Peace and Development (AYPD) have faulted Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom for calling his Bauchi state counterpart, Bala Mohammed a terrorist.

Chairman of the group, Alhaji Salihu Magaji Mohammed, at a press conference held at Zaranda Hotel, Bauchi Wednesday said it was unfair for Ortom to use such derogatory name to describe Bala because of their disagreement on the farmer, herders’ crises.

He said Governor Bala is a nationalist, adding that when he was Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, he had proven to be a patriot and detribalised public officer.

“No matter what, to call him a terrorist is unacceptable, erroneous, unfair and we from the North-east demand unreserved apology from Governor Ortom for such reckless utterances which can fan the embers of disunity in the country.

“Governor Ortom is moving in a wrong direction. When he called a respected serving governor a terrorist, he is simply displaying lack of respect to the office and status of the governor and lack of regard to the constitution of Nigeria.

“He is creating unnecessary tension when there is no need for it. Today, Benue is insecure. Everyday people are being killed, maimed and chased out of the state. Instead of him to focus on how to tackle that, he wants to overheat the polity,” he said.