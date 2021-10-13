Northern youth leaders hail Goje, NASS over electronic results transmission



The Northern Youths Leaders Forum (NYLF) has commended the members of the National Assembly (NASS) for embracing the transmission of election results electronically.

NYLF spoke via in a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Elliot Afiyo, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday October 13, 2021.

“We are happy that they listened to us and did the needful. This decision is one of the best things that have happened to Nigeria’s democracy,” NYLF said.

The group said it is also expected that the Senate will do justice to the electoral Amendment Act concerning other aspects that will guarantee fair, free and transparent elections in the country.

The Senate had on Tuesday after months of criticism over electronic transmission of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), agreed in principle that results can be transmitted electronically where and when practicable.



The decision which is listed in the Order Paper of the Senate read, ”Relying on order 1(b) and 53( b) of Senate Standing Order accordingly resolves to rescind its decision on the affected Clauses of the Bill as passed and re- commit same to the Committee of the Whole for Consideration and passage.”