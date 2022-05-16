Northern youth wants PDP guber aspirant arrested for fraud

Northern Youth Council of Nigeria has called for the arrest of a People’s Democratic Party gubernatorial aspirant in Niger state, Alhaji Liman Isah Kantigi, also known as Musa Mohammed, who was convicted by the High and Appeal Courts for N158 million fraud.

President, Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, Comrade Isah Abubakar, told journalists that Alhaji Liman, who was Chairman of Edati local government area of Niger state 2011 to 2013 and Niger state Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs 2014 – 2015, was convicted by the Abuja Federal High Court for misapprioprating N158 million while serving in Niger state. His appeal was dismissed by the Abuja Division of the Appeal Court.

Addressing journalists in Kaduna on Monday, NYCN said, “One Alhaji Liman Isah Kantigi also known as Mohammed Musa from Niger state, who served as Chairman of Edati LGA 2011-2013, ALGON Chairman and Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Niger State 2014-2015, was charged alongside three others named defendants in charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/100/2018 at the Federal High Court.

“They were charged for offences relating to money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering at the Abuja Judicial Division of the Federal High Court on the 25th Day of June 2018. Alh. Liman Isah Kantigi’s name was mentioned in all the 13 count charges as a predicate offender, unfortunately, he was said to be at large. Apparently, he ran out of the country to evade arrest and prosecution by the relevant security agencies.

“It was established, amongst other offences at the trial court that Alhaji Liman Isah Kantigi had misappropriated N18 million and N140 million while he occupied office in Niger state government. At the end of the trial, Alhaji Kantigi was indicted by the trial court which found that the offences alleged against him were established by the prosecuting authorities.

“The judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja delivered by Hon. Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu on 21st June 2021 in suit no. FHC/ABJ/CR/100/2018. Dissatisfied by the upright ruling of Justice Ojukwu, Alhaji Liman Isah Kantigi appealed against the judgment, which was summarily dismissed for lack of merit in a unanimous decision by the learned justices sitting at the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal on 4th February, 2022 in appeal no: CA/A/CR/413/2021.

“Alhaji Liman Isah Kantigi was tried in absentia and convicted in line with extant laws. He ought to have been apprehended and prosecuted accordingly as mandated by the trial court. Unfortunately, he returned to the country and has been walking freely without arrest and any possibility of prosecution, in brazen disregard for the valid court order.

“We assumed that both the EFCC and the Nigeria Police Force have tried to effect his arrest to no avail, hence, we want to use this medium to intimate them that the man who was at large is currently running for the governorship of Niger state under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, he is billed to appear in the venue of the primary election on May 24, 2022.

“The EFCC and NPF through interagency corporation can get the exact venue from the INEC, to ensure that he is summarily charged and sentenced. Alhaji Liman Isah Kantigi deserves to be in prison not running for office to serve as deterrent to other corrupt elements in our region.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

