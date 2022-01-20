Northern youths confer Incham with Jarman Matasan Arewa award

The Northern Youths Association of Nigeria (NYAN) has conferred Abdullahi Yusuf Incham with the title of Jarman Matasan Arewa.

Incham, Chief Executive Officer/CEO of Perfect Group, was bestowed the award due to his superlative performance and contribution towards nation building as well as the disabled in the society.

Comrade Godiya Adams, who spoke on behalf of the association, said over the years, Incham has been doing his best to raise the downtrodden as well as the disabled in the community.

He said the philanthropist has been helping the less privileged in the society.

The Jarman Matasan Arewa advised the youth of Northern Nigeria and the country at large to avoid social vices and embrace peace.

Comrade Adams also called on Nigerians to emulate Abdullahi Incham by also supporting the less privileged and most especially the disabled in the society.

The event took place in his home town Jebu in Bassa local government area of Plateau state where over 2,000 persons attended the coronation.

He also donated 40 wheel chairs to disabled persons at the event.