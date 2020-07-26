Northwest sports directors schedule virtual meeting with zonal coordinator



North west Sports directors meeting with the zonal coordinator, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Malam Idris Abdulahi, on Monday will now hold on zoom.

The meeting with sports directors from Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara and Jigawa states, which was at the instance of the zonal coordinator, was initially scheduled for the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna, to brainstorm on way forward for sports in the zone following the Covid-19 pandemic.



A statement signed by the zonal coordinator North West, Idris Abdullahi, on Sunday said the meeting will take place on zoom.

“Please, kindly be informed that, necessary arrangements have been concluded by the North West zonal sports office of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports for conduct of the above meeting.

“The aims and objectives of the meeting amongst others are; to review sporting/related activities at states and the zonal level for the year 2019. The meeting would feature presentation of zonal sports calendar for the 3rd and 4th quarter of the year 2020.



“The meeting will also deliberate on and ratify the calendar of events for 2020 as well as evaluation of zonal representatives on the boards of various sports federations performances for the year 2019 and for the first and second quarter for the year 2020 amidst COVID-19,” the statement said.

According to the zonal coordinator, they would equally look at the sponsorship drive for sporting and related activities at zonal level and generally preview the sporting activities proposed in the calendar.

The statement noted that the meeting is expected to be declared open by the Kaduna state Commissioner for Sports Development, Prof. Kabiru Mato.