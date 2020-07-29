Northwest sports directors to federation representatives: Perform or quit



The Directors of Sports from the North West Zone have warned those representing the zone in various sports federation boards to up their game or give room for others who would perform.

Speaking in a communiqué signed by the Northwest Zonal Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Malam Idris Abdullahi, at the end of a meeting held via zoom and organised by the ministry, the sports directors “noted with dismay the attitude and conduct of some elected representatives on the boards of various sports federations and called on them to live up to expectations or honourably give way for other proactive individuals.



“The directors of sports also outlined several sporting activities billed to take place after the ban on sporting activities, following the outbreak of COVID-19, is lifted by the Federal Government; Katsina state is to host the U-17 Weightlifting Championship. Kano state to host the U-17 Table Tennis Championship.



“Jigawa state to host capacity building (seminar) on grassroots sports development for games masters/mistresses, communitiesclubs coaches, clubs and associations secretaries. Conduct of late Sir, Ahmadu Bello (Sardaunan Sokoto) and Premier of Northern Nigeria U-17 Soccer Championship in Kaduna – all when the ban on sporting activities is lifted.



“Kebbi state will host the National Youth Games zonal elimination for team sports when the ban on teams sports is eventually lifted by the host government.”

The meeting commended the efforts of governments at all levels and private organisations in the fight to eradicate Coronavirus.

It also commended efforts of the governments of Kaduna, Sokoto and Zamfara states on sport facilities development.



“The efforts and contributions of cricket, taekwondo, weightlifting and volleyball federations’ representatives were commended. We passionately call on others representing the zone to emulate their visionary leadership on training support/ assistance to athletes and officials most especially in the midst of COVID-19,” it added.

The directors of sports assured of the zone’s readiness to participate in the National Sports Festival and the National Youth Games when sporting activities are unbanned.

The meeting nominated Alhaji Babangida Hussaini to replace the late Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed on the Board of Nigeria weightlifting federation.

The meeting recorded participation of all directors of sports within the zone, the Secretary of National Youth Games and the Director of Grassroots Sports Developments Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Related

No tags for this post.