Not Too Young To Run: Shugaba will end insecurity In Kaduna state

The Not Too Young To Run Bill started in 2016 with the intent to give way for young Nigerian to run for and occupy political offices. The Bill was sponsored by Tony Nwulu in the House of Representatives and AbdulAziz Nyako in the Senate and the Bill got presidential assent on May 2018 to become law.

It was a very good move for Nigerian youths and the Act will keep promoting the spirit of democracy among passionate youths that have the capacity to lead Nigeria in various positions.

However, on many occasions Nigeria has been giving good chances to many youths and their leadership styles were very commendable and applaudable. A good example of Not Too Young To Run leadership was the recently impeached the deputy governor of Zamfara state Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, whose leadership style was supported by youths and geared towards their development.

Looking at the upcoming 2023 general elections, there are many youths that are now aspiring for different political positions to serve their people while others are being pushed to contest because of their capacity and ability as the people believe in them.

One of the vibrant youth of Not Too Young To Run who is being called by the people of Kaduna state to contest for the governorship race of the state is Sagir Usman Shugaba; the Aide De Camp to Mrs Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s First Lady.

CSP Usman Shugaba, the aide-de-camp (ADC) to President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife is an intelligent police officer with a quantum of security knowledge who can use his experience and expertise to avert the breech of peace in Kaduna state and others.

Before his appointment as the ADC of Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, Usman Shugaba had served Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi tate as ADC. And without doubt his full capacity of experience on security and intelligence of crimes of any sort made him a champion and a warrior in detecting crime and quelling them. Surely he will end the insecurity in Kaduna state because he has learnt so much on how to guide, protect and secure people.

Kaduna state has only been producing pure administrators as governors and at this time of insecurity dilemma and the search for the best and right candidate that will bring peace for the people, there is no other person that can do the job better than CSP Usman Shugaba.

There is no safe haven in Kaduna state and this is the right time to give a trial to CSP Usman Shugaba, a security architectural officer whose work is to sacrifice his. life for others to live, to combat terrorism and other crimes bedevilling the state and amend our insecurity woes.

Looking at the insecurity level in Kaduna state and the amount of deaths always recorded, Kaduna state people should have a second thought to resolve on the right person to choose, anoint and make their own governor for peace, development and unity.

Like the saying “the police is your friend”, CSP Usman Shugaba is a benevolent police officer with passionate human relations for all and sundry. Kaduna state youths will definitely be elated to hear CSP Shugaba’s acceptance speech to contest for Kaduna state governorship seat 2023.

Leadership is about vigor and determination and CSP Usman Shugaba as a young, energetic and confident Nigeria police inspector will bring good development to Kaduna state because he has impacted so much on the lives of Kaduna state in education, employment and politics.

As a gentle, calm but prudent and vigorous police officer, CSP Usman Shugaba is a non-corrupt Nigerian police whose passion is to fight corruption and clean the mess of thuggery governance in Kaduna state. His intelligence plus his know-how experiences of detecting crimes will sanitise Kaduna state from drug abuse and criminal elements and as a law officer will put an end to wanton killings and raping of minors that are taking the center stage of the state.

The African proverb that if you want to see a good work give it to the one that learnt it very well and indeed CSP Usman Shugaba will be the right governor for Kaduna state in 2023 for peace and prosperity. Shugaba should be the choice of the youths to path way for the youths’ development for peace, development and tranquility of Kaduna state.

Auwal Ahmed Ibrahim,

Kaduna

[email protected]