NOTAP clears air on ‘purchase of N46bn vehicles, N23m stationery’

The management of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) an agency under the purview of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation has cleared the air on a recent report by an online news medium, capitalpost.com, alleging that the Federal House of Representatives is investigating the Director General of NOTAP Dr. DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim over the fraudulent purchase of vehicles worth N46 billion naira and stationeries worth N23 million naira.

According to the press statement signed by the Deputy Director Public Relations & Protocol NOTAP Solomon Danjuma Nshem, that ordinarily, NOTAP would not have responded to the allegation but in order to put the records straight, “we wish to unequivocally state that the said vehicles were not purchased at N46 billion naira but N46 million naira in 2021 for the smooth operation of the Office.

The vehicles purchased were a 2021 model Toyota Prado Landcruiser and a 2021 model Toyota Yaris which were captured under the 2021 project vehicle budget line and directly purchased by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) accredited vendors after receiving certificate of no objection from BPP.

Most of the media personnel covering NOTAP activities under the present Management led by the unassuming Dr. DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim can attest to the fact that NOTAP is one of the most prudently managed government organisations if not the most prudent in the country and it beats one’s imagination to hear that an organization with an exceptional reputation like NOTAP is spending 46 billion naira to purchase vehicles.

The Director General of NOTAP Dr. Ibrahim was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on 22nd of October 2015 for a 4-year tenure and reappointed for another 4-year term by Mr. President in October, 2019 for his dedication to duty, commitment, hard work, loyalty, prudent management of resources, passion and outstanding contribution towards the development of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) not only in Nigeria but Africa.’

