NOTAP develops portal to aid implementation of Executive Order 5

The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) has developed a web-based portal – Database of Nigerian Professional (DNP) platform, to aid the implementation of the Executive Order No. 5 (EO5) of the federal government.

The Director General NOTAP, Dr. DanAzumi Ibrahim, said that, over N32 million software developed by an indigenous Information Technology (IT) firm, Cagewox.net Ltd., which will soon be officially launched, will assist NOTAP and other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to access the data base in search of indigenous experts in carrying out construction contracts for the development of the country.

Ibrahim, stated this during a Media Chat on Public Presentation of an Indigenous Software for Implementation of Executive Order No. 5 in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him that, the Executive Order N0.05 is focused at benefitting all Nigerian companies in awarding of technological contracts, adding that Mr. Present directed MDAs to engage indigenous professionals in the planning, design and execution of national security projects.directed MDAs to engage indigenous professionals in the planning, design and execution of national security projects.

“Presidential Executive Order 5 for Planning and Execution of Projects, Promotion of Nigerian Content In Contracts on Science, Engineering and Technology was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 2, 2018. The order aims at ensuring that all procuring authorities shall give preference to Nigerian companies and firms in the award of contracts, in line with the Public Procurement Act 2007. The Executive Order No 5 also prohibits the Ministry of Interior from issuing visas to foreign nationals whose skills are readily available in Nigeria. In other words, the order will prelude foreigners from taking contract jobs that Nigerians have the competencies but also to further build capacities as well as enhance their financial base.

The Executive Order 005 as gazetted, he said mandates the Agency to develop, maintain and regularly update a database of Nigerians with expertise in science, engineering, technology and other fields of expertise.