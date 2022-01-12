NOTAP DG to varsity communities: Protect, guard intellectual assets jealously

Director-General of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Dr Dan-Azumi Ibrahim, has called on university communities across Nigeria to protect intellectual assets of tertiary institutions.

Dr Dan-Azumi Ibrahim made the call while speaking during the inauguration of the Intellectual Property Technology Transfer Office (IPTTO) on Tuesday in Gombe.

He said the lack of protection of intellectual assets developed by researchers has been affecting the various inventions and innovations in the country.

He said his office realised the need to sensitise the university community, particularly researchers on the need to start protecting their intellectual assets.

“The university community is where research and development takes place and research and development is key to economic development,” he said.

Continuing, he said: “If you labour for years to come out with any invention or innovation and you don’t protect it, it’s like you are throwing it out to the public for anybody to take and use your intellectual assets.

Dr Ibrahim explained that the essence of establishing the IPTTO office which was sited at Gombe State University (GSU) was to sensitise and support researchers, innovators and inventors in patenting their intellectual innovations, noting; “protecting your intellectual asset is the initial stage of any commercialisation effort.”

Speaking on behalf of the university community in Gombe state, the Vice-Chancellor of Gombe State University (GSU), Prof. Aliyu Usman Elnafaty, said the academia has lost a lot to intellectual assets, “because they have not been a deliberate attempt in trying to harness all these talents, bring them together, in terms of collating and promoting them in such a way that they can be put to the industry that we can all benefit from.”

Related

No tags for this post.