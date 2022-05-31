NOTAP launches indigenous software for implementation of EO5

The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) recently, commenced zonal launching of an indigenously developed software for the establishment of database of Nigerian professionals for implementation of Executive Order No.5 (EO5) directive of Mr. President.

Speaking at a one day public presentation of the software in Lagos, the center for Southwest zone, the Director General of NOTAP, Dr. DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim said that on February 2018, Mr. President, Huhammadu Buhari signed into law the Executive Order No.5 aimed at engaging indigenous professionals in execution of government jobs for improvement of indigenous skills as well as to protect and encourage the development of local capacities.

According to the statement by the press department NOTAP, that the EO5 is intended to give preference to Nigerian professionals in the execution of government contracts and projects in Science, Engineering and Technology to gradually develop their technical skills well enough to the point of favourably competing with their foreign counterparts.

Ibrahim said that the Order was an initiative of the Nigerian government to set the nation on the path of viable and sustainable economic growth with rapid transformation using the instruments and platforms of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

In his presentation on Database of Experts for Policy Formulation, the former President and Cofounder of the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), Dr. Chris Uwaje that NOTAP has demonstrated competence and willingness to launch the country into a technology dependent nation through the encouragement of software development in the Country.

