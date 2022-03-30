NOTAP launches TSB in North east

In order to dymistify technology and infuse the interest for science courses on the Nigeria school Children, the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) has launched Technology Story Board (TSB) project in Gombe State for the Northeast zone. The launching of TSB in Gombe is in continuation of the zonal launching of the project in the six geopolitical zones which started with North West in Katsina in 2020.

Speaking at the launch, the Director General of NOTAP Dr. DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim said that TSB is a carefully and consciously drafted programme by NOTAP in collaboration with some production companies to dymistify technology through pictorial illustration of product manufacturing processes for easier understanding and appreciation by the Nigerian Children.

According a statement signed by Mr. Raymond Onyenezi Ogbu of the NOTAP Press Department, that the project is targgeted at young Nigerians at secondary and primary school levels whose interest may aroused by the product production pictures displyed on their school walls to appreciate science subjects. He noted that there is low patronage of science subjects by Nigerian students, adding that for any nation to be economically independent, its youths must wholistically embrace Science and Technology.

The Director General reietrated the importance of the programme to the technological growth of our nation, adding that the philosophy behind the project is that when Children go through the technology story board for six years, there is likelyhood of them developing interest in sciences.

Earlier in his welcome address, the executive governor of the host State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who was represented by his Deputy Manassah Jatau said TSB project by NOTAP is a welcome development as it will help to arouse the curiosity about science among the younger generation especially at the basic school levels.