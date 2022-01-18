NOTAP takes IPR awareness campaign to Gombe, commissions 56th IPTTO

The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) in her continued awareness creation on the importance of Intellectual Property Right (IPR), in Nigeria, recently commissioned the 56th Intellectual Property and Technology Transfer Office (IPTTO) in Gombe State University.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Director-General of NOTAP, Dr.DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim, said that the establishment of IPTTO in Gombe State University was to ensure the documentation and processing of inventive and innovative activities in the region for Patenting and Commercialization.

He described Intellectual Property (IP) as the creation of human intellect, adding that it needs to be protected to enable the creator or the inventor enjoy the financial benefits of their inventions for a period of 20 years.

According to a statement signed by Mr. Raymond Onyenezi Ogbu of the Public Relations and Protocol Unit, NOTAP noted that Nigeria has a weak intellectual property culture but the introduction of IPTTO in some Nigerian knowledge institutions is to create the awareness on the importance of protecting IP.

Also speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor of Gombe State University, Prof. Aliyu El-Nafaty said that the newly established IPTTO would assist the university community in harnessing the innovative potential in the State to fast-track technology development of the State.