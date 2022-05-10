NOTAP unveils indigenous app for DNP 

The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Monday, formally unveiled indigenous software for the establishment of database towards the implementation of the Presidential Executive Order N0.5 (EO5).

While giving a review of the Order, the Director General NOTAP, Dr. Dan’Azumi Ibrahim, said the signing into law of the Executive Order No.5 by Mr. President is to encourage and improve indigenous skills and protection of indigenous firms.

“President Muhammadu Buhari in February 2018 signed into law the Executive Order No.5 aimed at engaging indigenous professionals in the execution of government jobs, for improvement of indigenous skills as well as protection of indigenous firms.

“The EO5 seeks to give preference to Nigerian Professionals in the execution of government contracts and projects in Science, Engineering and Technology to gradually develop their technical capacities to be able to favourably compete with their foreign counterparts in technical competence.

“This initiative of the Nigerian government to me is revolutionary as it will set the Nation on the path of viable and sustainable economic growth with rapid transformation using the instruments and platforms of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI). This is key to improving local content in public procurement with science, engineering and technology components,” he added.

According to Ibrahim, based on Mr. President’s directives, NOTAP engaged an indigenous Information Technology Company; Cagewox Dot Net Limited, which has developed a robust central platform/database that captures, stores, analyses and provides search and reporting capacities on the profile and competences of Nigerian professionals in science, engineering and technology related fields.

“The aim of the order is to ensure that all procuring authorities shall give preference to Nigerian companies and firms in the award of contracts, in line with the Public Procurement Act 2007.”

Speaking on the role of EO5 in national development, the resource person, Dr. Isaac Nwaedozie, said its existence will not only increase national capacity and capability but also enhance national economic recovery and transformation.

In a remark, the software developer, Charles Ofefuele, said Nigerians have enormous competences in software development and have already started exporting same to other African countries.

