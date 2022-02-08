NOTAP urges researchers to engage in demand-driven research

The National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) has urged Nigerian researchers to concentrate more on researches that have the potentials and capacity to translate into commercializable goods and services for economic sustainability of the Country.

Speaking at a one-day Patentees Forum with the theme “After Patent what next” organized by NOTAP in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State recently, the Director General of NOTAP, Dr. DanAzumi Mohammed Ibrahim said that there was a weak Intellectual Property (IP) Culture in the Country occasioned by poor knowledge of its importance to the economy of the nation.

According to the press statement signed by Mr. Raymond Onyenezi Ogbu of the Public Relations and Protocol Unit (NOTAP), that Ibrahim decried the quality of Research and Development (R&D) results coming from the Nigerian knowledge institutions which according to him was largely caused by poor funding as well as misplacement of priority.