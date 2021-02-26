Nothing betters national unity – NCPC boss

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said “there is nothing more beautiful than unity.”

He stated this Thursday in Abuja while playing host to the national president and executive members of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS).

AHe said further that the peace and unity of the country should be the business and concern of everyone, adding that “we cannot leave everything for the government.”

Rev. Pam said the government “does not mean only those in positions of power rather it is all-encompassing.”

He told the women that “we will advocate for women so that we can join forces because God has placed the woman in an enviable position in the society and so women deserve to be respected and dignified.”

Earlier, the NCWS national president, Dr. Gloria Shoda, had thanked the NCPC boss for receiving them at the shortest time possible.

“The Commission plays a very important role in national development and we cannot take away the importance of spiritual guidance, prayers and fellowship from who we are as a nation. We are blessed to have leaders such as Rev. Yakubu Pam and other leaders of faith who have continued to be role models in the promotion of spiritual and religious fulfillment,” she said.

She commended the NCPC boss for his role in promoting peaceful co-existence in the country as well as ensuring the welfare of pilgrims during pilgrimage.