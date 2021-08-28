Notorious ex-militant, ‘general iron’ killed in Cross River

Notorious ex-militant, Mr Thomas Obi Tawo, also known as ‘general’ Iron, who was given amnesty by the Cross River state government and appointed special adviser to Governor Ben Ayade on forest security, alias ‘general Iron,’ has been butchered in his country home, Oku-Bushuyu, in Boki local government area.

Blueprint gathered that Tawo was killed by a vigilante group in his community on Thursday during a fierce gun duel.

Before his death, he was accused of masterminding various acts of terror against his people including burning alive those he considered witches and an attempt to murder a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Rt. Hon. Mark Obi, for allegedly refusing to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obi, a former Special Adviser to Ayade on administration, escaped death by whiskers last month after receiving several matchet cuts from the dreaded ‘general’ Iron.

Although, there was no official confirmation at the time of filling this report, a reliable source in the community said, “I can confirm to you that ‘general Iron’ has been killed. He died today (Friday) during a gun battle in the bush with vigilante groups in the community.”

The source said soldiers deployed to the community after ‘general Iron’ almost killed Rt Hon Obi, were withdrawn after Tawo went into hiding but that the vigilante group vowed to pay ‘Iron’ with his own coins anytime he resurfaced.

He said, “Iron was deadly, he had blood stain round his body and forcefully made himself a political leader. He burnt those he perceived were witchcraft, and became a small god overnight.

“He colonised the oil palm estate to his private entity, he never wanted any opposition or any rival around his neighbourhood, he became a commander of a militia and threatened to kill majority of the people in his area.

“His boys were brandishing AK47 at will without any confrontation, he threatened the peace of the entire Boki local government area, he barnished some residents of his community from their ancestral homes. The guy was simply notorious.”

Spokesman for the state Police Command, DSP Irene Ugbo, did not take her call when our reporter sought official confirmation of Tawo’s death.