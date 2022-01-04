Notorious fraudster nabbed in Akwa Ibom







The Akwa Ibom Police command has arrested a notorious fraudster, Mr. Imaobong Kelvin Akpan, for impersonating the state Commissioner of Lands and Water Resources, Pst Umo Eno.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko MacDon, made the disclosure while parading the suspect at the command headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia on Tuesday.

According to MacDon, the suspect which was arrested by the detectives of the general investigation unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department, was base on petition to the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The PPRO noted that aside from impersonating the commissioner through fake Facebook account, the suspect had defrauded the unsuspecting members of the public.

He said, “The suspect who is a notorious fraudster and sex maniac confessed to have fraudulently created the Facebook account.

“He uses the said account to lure innocent and unsuspecting ladies to hotels, have carnal knowledge of them with promise to assist them secure jobs, while defrauding others of various sums of money running into millions.

“He succeeded in luring more than 10 ladies through the fraudulent facebook account and had sexual intercourse with them at various hotels while posing as the Personal Assistant to the Honourable Commissioner,” he added.

Meanwhile the exhibits recovered from the suspect included; two Glo, two Airtel, one MTN sim cards, two phones and seven dollars and five yuan.

The suspect, who confessed to the crime while fielding questions from newsmen, said he did not know what pushed him into the act.

However, the state cof Police, CP Andrew Amiengheme, has warned fraudsters, imposters as well as those engaging in criminality to henceforth desist from the act, adding that the command would spare no resources in clamping down the perpetrators.

Related

No tags for this post.