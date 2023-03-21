NOUN graduates 28,740 students at 12th convocation 

A total of 28,740 students comprising 21,339 undergraduates and 7,401 post graduates from all the institution’s study centres across the country are to graduate from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) on Saturday March 25.

This was made known on Tuesday by the vice chancellor of the university, Prof Femi Peters during a pre convocation press conference at the permanent site of the institution, Abuja.

Among the numbers, Prof Peters said 58 of them are inmates of various Correctional Centres in the country.

As part of activities put together to mark the ceremony is a roundtable conference with former vice chancellors in attendance where they would discuss germane issues that pertains to the university at 20 and a convocation lecture to be delivered by the principal/vice chancellor of the University of South Africa, Prof Puleng Lenkabula who is the first female head of that 150-year-old university.

While giving a breakdown of the figures, Prof Peters said out of the number of graduates, six bagged First Class while 2,306 bagged Second Class Upper Division, 11,075 bagged Second Class Lower Division, 5, 558 bagged Third Class while 279 obtained Pass.

NOUN he said is also marking its 20th anniversary as it was formally established by the Act of the National Assembly in 2002. To that effect, he paid a glowing tribute to former President Olusegun Obasanjo whose administration established the institution.

A 20-year-old institution like NOUN he said cannot be compared to its counterpart in South Africa established 150 years ago; therefore he said, “NOUN is going stronger with active students. That means we are running with the mandate given to us. Because of our expansion, there is enormous pressure on the university, but we have developed a solution towards solving that problem.”

The convocation which would take place at the headquarters would also hold simultaneously in all the study centres in the country.

