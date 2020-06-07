NOUN set to conduct virtual matriculation for students

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has concluded arrangements to conduct an online matriculation ceremony for its new students on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

This would be a novel arrangement in the history of a Nigerian university conducting such a virtual ceremony.



A press release by the university’s director of media and publicity, Mr Ibrahim Sheme said the development is due to the ongoing lockdown of the educational system occasioned by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheme stated that during the event, the vice-chancellor, Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu, would deliver his address which would be followed by the administration of oath of the 19th matriculation on the students by the registrar, Mr. Felix Idoka, from remote locations without the students being physically present. He stated that the virtual event would be beamed live through a zoom application.

He said students are advised to download the zoom application to enable them participate from home or any other location. He added that the application password would be communicated to them.

Meanwhile, the university has withdrawn its earlier announcement that students could collect academic gowns from their various study centres for the matriculation ceremony, saying it was issued in error.