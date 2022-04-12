NOUN VC tasks students on conduct

The Vice Chancellor National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Olufemi A. Peters, has implored new students of the university to broaden the institution’s catch-phrase of ‘Quality education delivered with equality and flexible access, to learn at your pace at any place.’

He stated this Tuesday during the 22nd matriculation ceremony of the university which took place virtually across the 103 study centres nationwide.

Peters urged the fresh enrollees to pass on the university’s mantra to their family members, friends, colleagues as well as partners and associates in society and in the world of business even as he challenged them to make the best use of the opportunities for learning and excellence in the university to improve their self-worth.

“Your resulting prosperity afterwards is a shared success for you, your immediate family and friends, for your alma mater, NOUN, for Nigeria and the world.

“Every one of you is now our ambassador. The uniqueness of our university makes our graduates the focus of special interest and assessment by others who are eager to determine the quality of training invested in you whilst here.”