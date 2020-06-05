Novelty of Edo, Ondo polls amidst Covid-19 pandemic

Nigeria is yet to be declared free of the global Coronavirus, however, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would not be deterred as the commission has rolled out the time table for the conduct of governorship elections in Edo and Ondo state, respectively. ABDULRAHMAN ZAKARIYAU examines the prospects and challenges of conducting elections amidst the pandemic.

Electioneering campaign in Nigeria is usually colourful and flamboyant with its accompanying good, bad, and ugly sides.

Notably, there are usually fanfare and attempt to beat one another starting from the point of declaration of intentions to run for political office, to the point of purchase and return of the nomination forms.

Also, political party primary elections venues are usually beehive of activities, with delegates and none delegates mingling.

In other words, the electioneering process usually was avenue to showcase culture and more. It is usually fulfilled, even with pockets of violent sometimes at such gatherings.

However, with the advance of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and restrictions placed on public gathering as well as other measures put in place by federal and state governments the fanfare associated with elections are likely to be missing in the forthcoming elections in the two states.

Virtual takes over physical engagement

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, INEC, in its new policy document on conducting elections amid COVID-19, highlighted precautionary measures the commission would be taking in the conduct of the elections in Edo and Ondo states in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

INEC said it would align with the directives of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and ensure voters and electoral officers comply with the protocols established by health authorities.

Expectedly, INEC adopted electronic platforms for the submission of nomination forms by aspirants in the elections, as well as in recruiting its ad-hoc staff for election duty.

The commission said it would engage members of the National Assembly on how funds can be provided for conducting frequent bye-elections and also how they can designate election “as an essential service to enable the commission function effectively in times of national emergency.”

It added that, in compliance with the restriction on interstate movement, the number of ad-hoc staff would be reduced and sourced majorly in the two states.

INEC also announced that political campaigns would be on social media and other electronic platforms, as well as that the number of passengers per vehicle on election duty would be reduced from 14 to seven for buses, and from 12 to 6 for boats.

It added that motorcycles and tricycles must be used sparingly with one passenger per motorcycle and two per tricycle.

INEC announced that the elections would kick off at 8:30 a.m. and voting would close by 2:30 p.m, just as the number of voting points would be increased from 500/750 to 1,000/1,250.

“Anybody on the outer queue by 2.30 p.m. shall be allowed to vote, in line with the commission’s regulations,” INEC said.

The electoral body added that infrared thermometers and alcohol-based hand sanitisers would be used at the various collation centres and polling units.

This is as methylated spirit and cotton wool would be provided for the disinfection of the Smart Card Readers (SCRs) after the fingerprint of each voter is read.

The commission also said the wearing of face masks shall be made mandatory at all polling units and all election locations, noting that, “Any voter without a face mask shall be turned away from the polling unit.”

Continuing, INEC said, “In the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the polling unit layout shall be redesigned by the commission to ensure substantial compliance with the protocols established by health authorities. Among other things, social distancing, general hygienic conduct and enforcement of COVID-19 prevention protocols shall be emphasised in the redesign.

“Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other safety materials shall be provided for polling staff and periodic disinfection of chairs, tables and work areas, as well as adequate ventilation at the polling units.”

The commission said it would work towards the full introduction of electronic voting in major elections starting from 2021.

Process can’t be truncated due to pandemic

According to the Chairman, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, conducting an election under the current global health emergency was novel, but it is imperative to proceed.

Yakubu said the nation’s democracy and the electoral process could not be truncated due to the pandemic hence the need to proceed with electoral activities in the country.

“Clearly, conducting an election under the current global health emergency is novel. Apart from the general policy directions provided by some international organisations that support democracy around the world, only a few countries have conducted elections under the Covid-19 pandemic. “There is, therefore, little international best practice to guide election managers in this regard. However, since health authorities have issued guidelines on how public institutions in Nigeria can protect their workforce and safely serve the public interest, we consider it imperative to proceed with electoral activities in Nigeria. Our democracy and the electoral process cannot be truncated due to the pandemic,” Yakubu said.

…It’ll affect engagement with electorate – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expressed fear that the Covid -19 pandemic has changed the mode of campaign in Nigeria.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a phone chat with Blueprint Weekend said the pandemic and the new INEC measures would affect the ability of the party to physically engage electorates.

“Our fear is essentially about the campaign because the mode of the campaign has changed. Campaigns now will be strong social media base and is not everybody among all eligible voters that will understand the usage of social media.

“We also know that going by the policy direction of INEC we have to go by the protocol of COVID-19. As a party, we are prepared for all that and we will respect the rules.

“Campaigning online will reduce the stress and coast implication, but what is the population of voters we are going to meet on social media?

“So yes the social media will be good and observing physical distance while talking to people on ground will also be alright. However, we are prepared to follow the guideline.

“The normal life requires a total overhaul of our ways of doing things. So it’s not only INEC that is challenged on this but was individual are also challenged on this. But I think as we move on we will be able to overcome all these challenges,” Ologbondiyan said.

Logistics will be affected – APC

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the pandemic will only affect the logistics they are expected to put in place.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, told our correspondent that they were prepared for challenges like this.

He continued, “We don’t have any fear, all we need to do is to put the structure in place for precaution to ensure that process is hitch-free. That is what we are faced with not fear. It will affect the logistics to put in place. It doesn’t stop anything. We can always adjust.

“We at the APC are a solution provider as a governing party. So whatever situation we find ourselves whether politics of policy, we find a solution in the interest of the APC.”

It’s opportunity to plan for emergencies – WPF

The Women in Politics Forum (WPF) said despite the negative effect of the pandemic the situation have given critical stakeholders the opportunity to plan for emergencies in future.

In a phone chat with our correspondent, the President, Women in Politics Forum, Ebere Ifendu, expressed hope that if INEC and the NCDC directives are followed women electorate would not be endangered.

She said, “You can see that some African countries have been able to conduct Presidential elections. So, Covid-19 will not affect the process. I mean we are not going to allow it to take over our lives because if we do that the whole system will collapse.

“We have come to realise that there are some protocols that we have to observe. And I think that what we should be talking about now is far INEC can ensure that we have hand sanitizers, water, and soap, to watch our hands and other things,” Ifendu added.

On whether women were going to be exposed to Covid-19 before of the new measures, she said: “If you follow the statistics of those affected by Covid-19 men are more than women, which is by the way. So, if these protocols are observed there will be no cause for alarm. Our lives cannot be put on hold; some basic aspects of our lives must go on even amidst a pandemic. I am sure there won’t be a problem for women.

“Covid-19 is giving us the opportunity to plan for unforeseen circumstances like this. So, it is an opportunity for us to plan. A situation where there is crisis, pandemic, or any other challenges it will enable to make use for the plans we put in place today.

“So, outside its very bad effect on people, it is also an opportunity to for us to look our system and adjust accordingly.”

Measure comes with blessings, challenges – Analyst

A political analyst, Ibrahim Mohammed, said there was both positive and negative side to conducting an election in the pandemic.

He told Blueprint Weekend that, “There are two sides to the conducting of Ondo and Edo elections in this pandemic. Of course, it is constitutional that elections must hold on those states at the stipulated time to avoid constitutional crises.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic almost all political activities are virtually; some parties sold forms online, INEC meeting with most stakeholders is via teleconference, and the campaigns are mostly going to happen on the social media. So, for sure all these Covid-19 protocols will help reduce the cost of campaigns, cost of conducting the election on the part of INEC, and it will to a large extent reduce political thuggery as the most events now take place virtually.

“Aside all these, the pandemic has thrown up the issue of electronic voting. With this now critical stakeholders have started calling for the amendment of our electoral laws to prepare for a crisis like this in future.

“On the other hand, some politicians are angry because they will not have access to engage the most electorate. This is because most of those that vote are not on social media.

“You should also know that many people and some business survive on our elaborate style of electioneering. So, as it stands, those that do business around party secretariats will be affected; fashion designers; even political event planners; event centres; and a whole lot of those businesses that make profit during elections will be grossly affected with these new measures.”