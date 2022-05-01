Now, nowhere is safe – Readers’ reactions

As we do from time to time, today we are leaving the stage for our readers because their voices matter.

Now, nowhere is safe (1) (04/04/2022)

Awolowo in the 70s said that the children you failed to train will never let you have peace, True or False?

Emmanuel Joshua Oluwabankole

We Nigerians are physically and spiritually defeated by our beliefs about our government’s ability to protect us, and sincerely speaking, the youths nowadays care less about the government’s matter, the country is getting worse and is about to collapse.

Just take a look at those strikes that keep students at home for months, corruption in all levels and the terrifying insecurity of the nation, now am sure even the rich have no safe place to stay. This nation has sinned a lot, we should either rise to greatness or the nation might be cleaved asunder. The truth is always bitter.

Abubakar Abul Amina

That’s the bitter truth sir! Long may you reign with good health and gestures worth emulating.

Shehu Mohammed

The children you failed to train will never let you have peace. The truth of the matter is that everybody who is privileged in Nigeria will not care about other people’s problems. May God continue to bless our youths.

Maiwada Tukura Makurna Prince

The children that you left untrained will never let you have peace.

Bilal Ismail

The truth is bitter. Correct sir.

Abubakar Sadiq

All hope is not lost, don’t despair. The government has been trying to be on top of the matter, what you need to do is appreciate and motivate them.

Bulama Bukar Buttu

You’ve said it all Sir. We choose to remain silent instead of condemning the systematic attacks and assaults upon individuals and places in Yobe and Borno. Now that the incessant insurgency has spilled over to almost the entire country, we are paying the price for our failures. May God increase you in knowledge and wisdom, and strengthen you to speak the truth that matters the most.

Mubarak Shu’aib

It occurred due to the “I don’t care attitude” shown by the politicians.

Isma’il Isyaku Gachi

You did well sir, it is now our turn to call back home anybody who misuse his position and those behind all these mayhem.

Comrade Abubakar Lawan Kiru

The high level of “I don’t care attitude” and hypocrisy led the north to where it is today. It would not have gotten to this level, if they had not played 10 10 with the whole situation from day one.

Ovie Okukulabe

My mentor, I would like to add more pieces to the security challenges that we are currently facing, especially in northern Nigeria, but you have said it all.

Jajere Abdul

Nigeria is bleeding, sir. In Nigeria today nowhere is safe. Insecurity has overtaken the country, fuelled by bad governance and corruption.

Dauda Shehu

Pathetic.

Ali Tijjani Hassan

Succinctly captured. God save Nigeria!

Offiong Ita

Your submissions are valid sir, and like you mentioned in one of the paragraphs how our intelligence collapsed, scores of marauders will ride into communities, abduct their target and run into the bushes unchallenged.

Ibrahim Baba Saleh

They don’t run into the bushes, Malam Ibrahim, they walk.

Author’s comment.

We are where we are simply because we were less concerned over what mattererd to some of us.

Abdullahi Barde

As usual, this is an excellent piece, Dr Hassan, an articulation of all you have said on the subject in the last five years. It is my hope that the people responsible for safeguarding lives and properties in this country will read the article and use the lessons to do their jobs efficiently. If we fail, the calamity would come to us and there would be nobody to speak for us, may Allah prevent such things from happening. I wish you more wisdom to continue your selfless service to humanity.

Professor Mohammed Khalid Othman

We have heard enough condemnations, now we want to see actions upon actions.

Elbash S Umar

Practical condemnation is what we needed. More Ink to your pen sir.

Jibril Alhaji Yunusa Suse

Thank you Mr. Gimba for this important piece. We are being consumed by our own creation, Allah yabamu mafita.

Kabiru Sadiq

The corrosive insecurity caused by poverty is getting worse. We need a private security.

Abdussamad Yahya Sufi

My Gombe is safe.

Umar Kawuwa

One bad thing about Nigerian leadership for years is nonchalant attitude. They’ll intentionally ignore a thorn until it grows out of control. Terrorism, banditry, corruption and other social vices can be halted at the infant stage, but the corruption in us cannot allow authorities in charge to act swiftly until it goes beyond control. The sorry state of our collective irresponsibility plunge us into where we are today. But it is never too late to fix. If we can all be responsible, we can overcome our predicaments.

Ahmad M. Salihu

This stanza was in Nigeria first used by Senator Kashim Shettima in recent time when he was governor of Borno state and as chairman of Northern Governors forum when he was explaining the carefree attitude of some of his colleague on the menace of Boko Haram at their meeting. Hassan Gimba did a nice job too. He is a wonderful columnist.

Abubakar Ali Abdallah

This version of “Now Nowhere is Safe” does not only analyze the problem of insecurity across many fronts in Nigeria, but also encompasses well fashioned and workable solutions to combat them. A lot of workable solutions to the problem at hand were being outlined. Only if they have ears/eyes to hear/read. But they decided to pay deaf ear and discarded them, perhaps because they were safe. Now, nobody and nowhere is safe. Thank you, Dr., for this masterpiece.

Dr Ukasha Ismail

Correct

Victoria Kitchener

Let me wear my reading glasses.

Taha Mamman Shamaki

Now, nowhere is safe (2) (11/04/2022)

This is nice. Keep up telling the truth. May you leave long, sir.

Comrade Usman Abubakar DSchedule

The heat is on. Revolution is loading up for all evil politicians in Nigeria…

Keep looting and making people grow poorer than their thoughts.

Mmaduabuchi Nwoda

I love this in-depth journalism.

Chris Akani

Thank you for revealing the facts.

Umar Farouq

Perfectly said! Dear sir, indeed you are absolutely right about what you have spoken.

Comrade Idris Salisu Ahmed

Including where you are writing from? Stop exaggerating our situation.

Abubakar Sarki Umar

Abubakar Sarki Umar, sad that you people still don’t see things for what they really are. The situation is worse than anyone can ever put in writing.

One day, una go get SENSE. Even in Ukraine where war ranges, people stole write. Must you or your loved one be a victim before you believe the security situation in the country at the moment is terrible? Really sad how you guys reason.

Hillary Idornigie

Abubakar Sarki Umar, even where you are commenting from is not safe just that it hasn’t reached you.

Sanda Yakubu Nehemiah

Exactly Nigeria is bleeding!!!

Ibrahim Musa

Now, nowhere is safe (3) (25/04/2022)

Nigeria is in the battle field while the elite are gearing to be re-elected or elected instead of them to stop the campaign and focus on the situation but they are all busy on their selfish interest while fellow Nigerians are suffering from different calamities.

Ibrahim Rayyahi Alfulaty

We should just stop blame game and save humanity. We have been calling for unity to liberate Nigeria and the black race, northern and southern Nigeria must all wake up and face the truth; we must unite.

Ibrahim Unity Adam

I’m highly impressed with Hassan Gimba’s expository write-up; it’s an in-depth analysis of the ugly situations in Nigeria today. Who will salvage Nigeria?

Elder Victor Onyemairo Chukwudi

More ink to your golden pen, our veteran columnist, Dr. Hassan Gimba.

Inuwa Ayuba

May Almighty Allah protect you.

Sani Wakili

The concluding paragraph carries huge message and says it all. Thanks Dr for taking such a bold step.

Dr Ukasha Ismail

As usual, the question as to how this could be addressed came to mind as I was reading the article but as I continued reading my question was answered in the last paragraph. You have spoken for the people once more. Ride on Dr.

Amina Abdullahi

Voilá! After reading ‘Now, nowhere is safe’ I have found 2 safe places: “Its leaders must urgently embrace justice and fairness and the laws of the land must equally apply to king and serf. Then the leaders must truly see leadership as service to the fatherland and not a means for them and their families to aim at owning the land.”

“As a matter of urgency, the government must brace up to fight this war and do all it must to cut off the terrorists’ recruitment base and stop allowing them to prove how strong they are.” Thanks Sir.

Ibrahim Bomoi

Awesome piece, sir! I have stopped receiving your updates on Whatsapp. Hope you’re doing well.

Salma Muhammad

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

