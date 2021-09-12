NPA affirms commitment to actualisation of Bonny Deep Seaport

The Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko has affirmed the commitment of the agency to provide all necessary enabling environment for the speedy actualization of the construction of a green-field deep seaport at Finima, Bonny Island in Rivers State.

The multi-billion Naira project he stated will not only benefit the Niger Delta region but will transform the Nigeria economic landscape.

Koko’s assurance is premised on the resolution of the ideal site for the project by a delegation led by by the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, recently.

After an assessment tour of the Onne Port Complex and the Rivers Port Complex in Port Harcourt and the visit to Bonny, the NPA Managing Director described the Bonny Deep Seaport project as a “game changer” that would significantly transform the socio-economic landscape of Nigeria based on its multiplier effect such as massive job opportunities, better welfare and improved living conditions of Nigerians.

The Bonny Deep Seaport project covering a land area of 275.22 hectares is to be developed through direct investment by Messrs. China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Limited, on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.

The project scope of the Bonny Deep Seaport includes construction of a breakwater, revetment, container berth, general goods berth, dredging of the access channel and turning basin, construction of office buildings and warehouses.

The new port with a draught of 17m will have a terminal capacity of 500,000 TEUs per annum and 100,000 DWT general cargo berth.