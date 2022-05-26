NPA commissions training school, mulls partnership for capacity building

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Wednesday reiterated its determination to ensure a continuous training and learning culture in the country’s maritime industry in order to improve on the quality of manpower development in the sector.

Managing Director of the NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko while speaking at the commissioning of the NPA Dockyard Training School in Lagos disclosed that plans are at advanced stages institute partnership programmes with the World Maritime University (WMU) the Nigerian Navy Hydrographic Department, the Nigerian Institute of Marine and Oceanography Research, the University of Lagos and other research and learning institutions in developing curriculum development and capacity building.

Mohammed Bello-Koko said commissioning Dockyard Training School is a testament of the agency’s resolve to institute continuous learning as a culture in the agency.

“A modern technical training facility of this nature is germane to us as an Authority because the opportunity to learn, unlearn and relearn which it offers constitutes a critical success factor in actualizing our strategic intent of becoming the maritime logistics hub for sustainable port services in Africa.

“As most of us are aware, having in place a robust talent pool is a necessary precondition for operating efficiently in the fiercely competitive terrain that port business is.

“Consistently up-skilling and re-skilling our employees on whom we place a very high premium is our overriding objective as a management team, and our readiness to position them to be best in class, is at the core of what this training school sets to achieve.

“This complex has the capacity of training 380 persons per time as it consists of a lecture theatre with seating capacity of 73 persons, a large hall with seat capacity of 112; a mini hall with seat capacity of 50 people; another with 27 and six simulation classrooms that seats 16 persons each, including a fully automated library with seating capacity for 120 persons and a hostel with 30-bed capacity.

